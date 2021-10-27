Geode Capital Management LLC Has $37.52 Million Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Magellan Health worth $37,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGLN. FMR LLC grew its position in Magellan Health by 55.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 52,786 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Magellan Health by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Magellan Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

