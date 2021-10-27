Geode Capital Management LLC Has $38.32 Million Stock Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $38,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $258,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FMBI shares. Piper Sandler raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

