Geode Capital Management LLC Has $38.75 Million Stock Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Columbia Property Trust worth $38,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CXP. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

