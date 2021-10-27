Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,026 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Goosehead Insurance worth $38,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $7,181,288.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,468 shares of company stock worth $22,984,437 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.47.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.