Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 395,382 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,407,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.42% of Trinity Industries worth $37,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 749.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

