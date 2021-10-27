Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,462 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,248 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Credicorp worth $38,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 763,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,421,000 after purchasing an additional 387,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,269,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,530 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,393,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $128.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day moving average is $120.06. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 96.80%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

