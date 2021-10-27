Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of PriceSmart worth $38,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $861,984.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,237 shares of company stock valued at $9,020,470. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSMT opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average of $86.19. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.