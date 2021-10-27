Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Belden worth $37,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Belden by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Belden by 56,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $62.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

BDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

