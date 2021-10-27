Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of InterDigital worth $39,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 109,786 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDCC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.22%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

