Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,244 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $38,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 132.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

