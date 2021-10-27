Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,641,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,839 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $37,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,222,000 after acquiring an additional 433,733 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,314,000 after buying an additional 1,449,506 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $503,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of WRE stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.79 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.