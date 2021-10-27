Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.61 Million

Brokerages expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report sales of $38.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.26 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $37.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $152.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.74 million to $153.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $158.83 million, with estimates ranging from $153.05 million to $164.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%.

GTY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Getty Realty by 22.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 8.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTY opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $34.21.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

