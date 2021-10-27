Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,768,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.48% of Gibraltar Industries worth $211,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,678,000 after purchasing an additional 35,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,767,000 after purchasing an additional 60,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $103.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

