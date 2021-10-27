Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

ROCK stock traded down $9.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 105,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Gibraltar Industries worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

