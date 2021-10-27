Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the September 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Givaudan stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,639. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.52. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $73.05 and a 12-month high of $102.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.96.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price objective on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price objective on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Givaudan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

