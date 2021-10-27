Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.55

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 105145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $512.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.