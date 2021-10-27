GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.560-$1.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. 154,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,577. The company has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

