GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787,034 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.84% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $902,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 37.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,360,631 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,821,000 after acquiring an additional 911,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 17,871.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 727,385 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,761,000 after acquiring an additional 526,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 68.46%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

