Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 6,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 197,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $546.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.81 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.87% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 151.1% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,823,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,902 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 122.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,379,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 758,693 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

