Gnosis (GNO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19.43 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for about $416.16 or 0.00706048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $626.15 million and $19.43 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gnosis has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00049893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.00211098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00097376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

GNO is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

