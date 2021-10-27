GoDaddy (GDDY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. GoDaddy has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.06) earnings per share. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average of $79.49. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GoDaddy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of GoDaddy worth $29,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.