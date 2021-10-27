Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 38,559 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Golar LNG worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 432.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 85,118 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 12.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 295,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 14.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $15.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

