Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Short Interest Update

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the September 30th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Golden Falcon Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,706. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Get Golden Falcon Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 88.6% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 234,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 109,915 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 50.0% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 94.7% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 137,185 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.