Golden Star Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,460 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,395% compared to the typical daily volume of 299 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSS. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Star Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

GSS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. 45,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,323. The firm has a market cap of $355.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.36.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 129.79%. The company had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSS. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the first quarter worth $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 31.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the first quarter worth $29,481,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.