Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Down 89.6% in October

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the September 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GRMC stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 79,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,877. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Goldrich Mining has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
About Goldrich Mining
