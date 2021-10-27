Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Shares Down 3.5%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 4,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 15,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56.

Goldsource Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)

Goldsource Mines, Inc is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

