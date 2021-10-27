GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Down 97.1% in October

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the September 30th total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Shares of GPTGF remained flat at $$3.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. GPT Group has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.
About GPT Group
