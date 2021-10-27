Grammer (ETR:GMM) Stock Price Up 1%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM) shares rose 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €20.30 ($23.88) and last traded at €20.30 ($23.88). Approximately 750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.10 ($23.65).

The stock has a market cap of $302.63 million and a P/E ratio of 21.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.34.

About Grammer (ETR:GMM)

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers, as well as thermoplastic solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.