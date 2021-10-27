Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Shares of GWB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.53. 314,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Western Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,804 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Great Western Bancorp worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

