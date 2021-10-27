Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Buys 10,255 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 2.4% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.40. 485,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,064,801. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

