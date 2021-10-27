Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.8% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,204,465. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $397.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

