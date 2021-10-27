Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 148.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.7% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after acquiring an additional 238,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after buying an additional 313,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 386,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.38. The company has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.00.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.