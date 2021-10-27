Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,713 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.72.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.04. 123,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,178,224. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.48.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

