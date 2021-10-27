Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $10.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.50. 26,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.93. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

