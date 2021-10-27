Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,330 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 2.1% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.11. 13,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,582. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.29 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.29.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.