Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the September 30th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,105,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GRCU stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,327,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572,202. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc engages in development, distribution and wholesale of hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. Its brands include Hollywood Green Vodka and Contagin Gin. The company was founded September 22, 1986 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA.

