Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) Short Interest Update

Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the September 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Green Growth Brands stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 821,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,938. Green Growth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

Green Growth Brands Company Profile

Green Growth Brands, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis retail business. It brings together a collection of retailers, scientists, botanists, developers, artists, and business leaders. It operates through the following brands: CAMP, Seventh Sense, Meri+Jayne, Green Lily, The Source, and Xanthic.

