Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 75.19%. The business had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.37 million. On average, analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

