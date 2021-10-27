GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the September 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GERS stock remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,366. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. GreenShift has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.44.

Get GreenShift alerts:

About GreenShift

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, is a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols if recovered and purified, lignin can be adapted to many functional chemistries; Biodiesel production; and Corn Oil Extraction.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.