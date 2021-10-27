Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Market Capitalization Tops $3.17 Million

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grumpy Finance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00049927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.60 or 0.00209535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00099256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.