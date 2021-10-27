H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Down 95.6% in October

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the September 30th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HCYT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 10,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,019. H-CYTE has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

