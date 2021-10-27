Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the September 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLPPY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. 16,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,477. Hang Lung Properties has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.4896 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CLSA raised Hang Lung Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

