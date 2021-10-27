Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $691.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.