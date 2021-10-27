HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,142. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,955 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

