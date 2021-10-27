Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Short Interest Update

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 588.2% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBRIY shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

HBRIY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

