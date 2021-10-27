Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Shares Down 1.1%

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $24.90. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $92.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.44.

About Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.