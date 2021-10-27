Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Tops $152.12 on Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $96.21 million and $18.47 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $152.12 or 0.00259145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00021799 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000992 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 663,827 coins and its circulating supply is 632,477 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

