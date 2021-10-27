Haven Protocol Market Cap Reaches $121.24 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 27th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.21 or 0.00013994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $121.24 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,701.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.95 or 0.06752773 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.31 or 0.00308866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $554.68 or 0.00944924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00084286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.86 or 0.00439270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.06 or 0.00264147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.64 or 0.00224254 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,759,772 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

