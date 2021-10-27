Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 2,848 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $254,000. NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $254,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.5% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 418.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 13,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.17.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $332.86. The company had a trading volume of 55,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.68 and a 200-day moving average of $371.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.