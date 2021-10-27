Haverford Trust Co. Purchases 6,634 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,826 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $101,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 69,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 276.3% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 234,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $92,622,000 after acquiring an additional 171,888 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,016,000 after purchasing an additional 51,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.83.

NASDAQ COST traded up $5.37 on Wednesday, reaching $490.90. 41,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,778. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $492.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $216.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $453.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

